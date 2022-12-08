Rascals and Rogues: Angelo "Big Ange" Lonardo

Joseph Lonardo

My childhood perceptions of Angelo Lonardo as a kind and gentlemanly person may have been fairly accurate. Even the people who were trying to put him on jail respected him in spite of some of is more ruthless activities “To me, he was almost like the movie version of The Godfather,” a police officer commented. "He was always the gentleman, not a tough street rat. He was someone who recognized us as people in the same general line of work only on an opposing team, of course.”

And Angelo retained respect for the police. When detectives would arrive at his home to execute a search or arrest warrant, Lonardo and his wife would treat them like guests—even inviting them to sit and have coffee.”

Angelo finally was arrested for a criminal activity that he was involved in, and the overwhelming evidence of that crime most probably would have put him in jail for the rest of his life.

After much soul searching, he decided to turn states evidence on his Mafia cohorts. He was put into the witness protection program and a number of his Mafia associates were sentenced to 100 years in prison each. Angelo never served another day in prison.