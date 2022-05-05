Going Big: Tremont’s 818 Studios to present large-scale photo exhibit

Things are blowing up at 818 Studios
in Tremont—or at least the photography prints are
.
Image by Jef Janis
Tomorrow, Friday, May 8, The Big Photography Show—a group exhibit featuring 16 Cleveland photographer showing a selection of large prints, 16 inches-by-20 inches or larger—to really make an impact and showcase some of the area’s veteran and new photographers’ artistic eyes.
In a time when most of us are used to viewing photography on the internet, and often see photos on a smaller scale, Studio 818 owner and photographer Barbara Merritt says this exhibit is meant to allow views to truly experience the art form.
“
Photography is all about the physical print, not what you see on the internet,” Merritt explains. “Just like a painting, photography has the texture and feel of a physical work of art that cannot be experienced wholly except in person. The subtleties that we as photographers work hard to achieve often go unnoticed throughout web content.”
Each of the 16 artists featured in the exhibit—which includes FreshWater’s own managing photographer Bob Perkoski
—will present two to three prints that are at least 16-by-20 inches.
“This is a chance to see the talent that lies behind each photograph and the hard work that goes into each print,” says Merritt. “It's gonna be a BIG show!”
Image by Bob Perkoski
In addition to Merritt and Perkoski, the other 14 area photographers include concert photographer Jay Brown
, social documentary photographer Matthew Chasney
, photographer, singer, and teacher Hadley Conner
, fine art photographer Jacques Gauvin
, street photographer Jef Janis
, Keith Marlowe
, Ken Matosky, Bryon Miller
, rock photographer Karen Novak
, Anastasia Pantios, Barney Taxel
, Steve Vaccareillo
, Danny Vega, and Brad Williams
.
The Big Photography Show runs tomorrow, Friday, May 6 through Friday, June 10, There is an opening reception tomorrow from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 818 Studios, 818 Jefferson Ave., with light refreshments and music.
and the gallery will be open for Walkabout Tremont
on Friday, May 13 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. A closing reception will be held on Friday, June 10. The gallery is open Saturdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, or to schedule a private viewing, connect Merritt at (216) 870-2012.