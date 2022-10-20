Capitol centennial celebration, take two: Capitol Theatre will celebrate 101 years this weekend

Capitol Theater interior

Upper theater wall detail

The

Capitol Theatre

first opened its doors on April 8, 1921 as a vaudeville and silent film house in the Gordon Square Arcade and Community Building.

The theater has gone through periods of disrepair,

extensive renovations

, and modern upgrades in its history—even closing from 1985 to 2009—but it has always survived, even during a 17-month shutdown during the peak of COVID-19.

Even though it survived the latest shutdown,