Skål! Back by popular demand, StoneWater reprises Cleveland Glögg for the holidays

Last December, Lindsey, Kathryn, and Whitney Neidus introduced Cleveland Glögg

The

Swedish version of a spiced mulled tawny port with orange peel, cloves, and cardamom, served warm with golden raisins and cinnamon sticks, is so popular that the sisters had to keep making more Glögg

Sisters Lindsey, Whitney and Kathryn of Cleveland Glögg “We sold out two or three time,” says Lindsey, adding that it was an easy decision to bring it back for this season. “We’re really excited about going into our second year of making Cleveland Glögg

StoneWater will hold a first taste celebration today, Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., with free tastings and bottle sales.

Kathryn, who is the executive chef, has been hard at work for the past week, making plenty of Glögg in preparation for a busy holiday season. She says they already have about 130 bottles made.

“We designed the labels, we bottle it—we have a whole factory line going on, with all hands on deck,” Kathryn says. “We tweaked the recipe a little bit. It’s the same base, but we added some components. Steeping the orange peels and spices give it a little more flavor. Everyone who has tried it likes it better than last year.”

Lindsey estimates that they made a total of 800 bottles of Cleveland Glögg

“People are coming from all over Northeast Ohio, which is really special and humbling,” she says. “So many people love it—we hope it becomes a tradition.”

Kathryn says she’ll be making new batches every two days during the peak season. “I’d rather stay on top of it than get behind,” she points out.

Starting today, Cleveland Glögg

Starting tomorrow, Thursday, Nov. 17, Customers can also order the bottles online or by emailing Lyndsey, who manages marketing, creative, and business development, at [email protected] and the staff will have it waiting for pickup.

The Rustic Grille at StoneWater is located at One Club Drive, which is between Bishop and Miner Roads, off of Highland Road, in Highland Heights, 44132.