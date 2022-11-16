Skål! Back by popular demand, StoneWater reprises Cleveland Glögg for the holidays

Karin Connelly Rice
enjoys telling people's stories, whether it's a promising startup or a life's passion. Over the past 20 years she has reported on the local business community for publications such as Inside Business
and Cleveland Magazine
. She was editor of the Rocky River/Lakewood edition of In the Neighborhood
and was a reporter and photographer for the Amherst News-Times
. At Fresh Water she enjoys telling the stories of Clevelanders who are shaping and embracing the business and research climate in Cleveland.