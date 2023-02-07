Love Where You Are: Groundswell Fest celebrates movement, wellness, self-care

diverse health and wellness programming and a launching pad for local brick and mortar small businesses, is inviting the public to a Groundswell Fest —a one-day winter celebration of all things movement, self- love, and self-care on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Harness Collective , a group offeringall things movement, self- love, and self-care on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Gordon Green events center.

The fest will also celebrate the launch of Harness Collective’s new digital platform Groundswell, which offers an assortment of at-home cycling, yoga, and dance classes.

“During one of the coldest months of the year, we’re inviting our community out for a day of sweat, connection, and pampering,” says Andria Loczi of Harness Collective. “With Groundswell Fest we’re also excited to showcase the movement partners who will happily call our new building, The Vitrolite , a permanent home later this spring.”

Groundswell Fest takes place Saturday, Feb 11 from 9 a.m.to 2 p.m. at the Gordon Green events center, 5400 Detroit Avenue in Gordon Square.