Love Where You Are: Groundswell Fest celebrates movement, wellness, self-care

Karin Connelly Rice | Tuesday, February 7, 2023
Harness Collective, a group offering diverse health and wellness programming and a launching pad for local brick and mortar small businesses, is inviting the public to a Groundswell Fest—a one-day winter celebration of  all things movement, self- love, and self-care on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Gordon Green events center.

Groundswell Fest attendees can choose from a variety of workout sweat sessions with Harness Cycle, Soul Yoga, Island Beats, and Run Wild Cleveland. Tickets include lunch catered by Spice Catering Co., light bites and drinks throughout the day, access to self-care stations, a vendor village featuring local makers, a lounge to wind down and connect with friends, and live music throughout the day from Jul Big Green.

The fest will also celebrate the launch of Harness Collective’s new digital platform Groundswell, which offers an assortment of at-home cycling, yoga, and dance classes.

“During one of the coldest months of the year, we’re inviting our community out for a day of sweat, connection, and pampering,” says Andria Loczi of Harness Collective. “With Groundswell Fest we’re also excited to showcase the movement partners who will happily call our new building, The Vitrolite, a permanent home later this spring.” 

Tickets to Groundswell Fest are $85 each, or two for $150. A portion of the event proceeds will benefit the Ohio City chapter of Girls on the Run’s youth participant scholarship fund.

Groundswell Fest takes place Saturday, Feb 11 from 9 a.m.to 2 p.m. at the Gordon Green events center, 5400 Detroit Avenue in Gordon Square.

Karin Connelly Rice enjoys telling people's stories, whether it's a promising startup or a life's passion. Over the past 20 years she has reported on the local business community for publications such as Inside Business and Cleveland Magazine. She was editor of the Rocky River/Lakewood edition of In the Neighborhood and was a reporter and photographer for the Amherst News-Times. At Fresh Water she enjoys telling the stories of Clevelanders who are shaping and embracing the business and research climate in Cleveland.

