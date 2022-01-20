It's On! Ice Fest returns to North Coast Harbor with Harry Potter theme

Ice Fest, delayed by Monday’s major snowstorm, is back on the calendar for today, Thursday, Jan. 20 at North Coast Harbor, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The new schedule for today (original story follows):
Ice Carving Sculptures
"All Day Happy Hour" at Nuevo Modern Mexican & Tequila Bar
- Harry Potter Themed Carvings – located in North Coast Harbor, through the weekend for all to enjoy
Elegant Ice Carving Demonstrations
- Every hour on the hour from 3 to 6 p.m. on Nuevo's patio
Cleveland Monsters Activation, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Fire and Ice Tower, 7 p.m.
Ohio Burn Unit performance on George Voinovich Park Stage, 7:30 p.m.
- Serving winter cocktails sponsored by Jack Daniel’s from 2 to 8:30 p.m.
- DJ Kris Koch, 4 to 8 p.m.
An ice storm of sorts will take place on Martin Luther King Day next Monday, Jan. 17, when the Downtown Cleveland Alliance
’s eighth annual Ice Fest
returns to North Coast Harbor
for a free, family day of frigid fun with a Harry Potter theme.
“We’re excited to bring Ice Fest back,” says Heather Holmes, Downtown Cleveland Alliance (DCA) executive vice president for downtown experience and chief marketing officer. “We will have more than 30 ice carvings we plan to have on display—many of them [of] different Harry Potter characters.
The event kicks off at 11 a.m. on Jan. 17 with the unveiling of the ice sculptures along the pier and inner harbor, from Nuevo Modern Mexican and Tequila Bar
on East 9th
Street to the Great Lakes Science Center
. Enjoy live ice carving demos and character meet-an-greets, then warm up with free hot cocoa, cookies, and kids’ crafts at Nuevo.
The Snow Sisters will be around Nuevo from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. to meet guests, while the ice carving demos will occur hourly between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. Happy hour at Nuevo will occur from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Ice Fest is capped off with the traditional ignition of the Fire and Ice tower and entertainment by the Ohio Burn Unit
at Voinovich Park
.
Additionally, a scavenger hunt around North Coast Harbor will give guests the chance to win a North Coast Harbor baseball hat.
DCA will also be giving away two tickets to NBA Crossover
event at Public Auditorium during the NBA 2022 All-Star Game
taking place Feb. 18-20 in Cleveland.
Holmes says DCA decided a few years ago to hold Ice Fest on Martin Luther King Day because if the number of families who come downtown on the holiday to take advantage of the free admissions to the Science Center and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
.
“This provides another cool experience as families make their way downtown,” says Burns, adding that there is also ice skating at Public Square and Merwin’s Wharf, the holiday lighting is still aglow downtown, and many downtown residents still have their own holiday lighting up. “It can be quite an experience,” she says.
Ice Fest runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 17. Admission to all events is free.