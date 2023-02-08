Roots music, arts and culture workshops, highlight seventh annual Lake Erie Folk Fest

The Northeast Ohio Musical Heritage Association
will present Lake Erie Folk Fest
(LEFF), a winter celebration of traditional music featuring a diverse array of music styles from a wide variety of cultures, this Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Shore Cultural Centre
in Euclid.
The seventh annual fest has something for all ages, including free daytime workshops with accomplished instructors for all ages and skill levels, followed by an evening concert of musicians from near and far.
Lovers of bluegrass, old time, Irish, blues, ballads, and everything in between are invited to participate in LEFF’s free workshops, presentations, and concerts from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will be plenty of opportunity for musicians to jam throughout the course of the day.
The event will cap off with a 7:30 p.m. concert featuring the best in local and international talent. The lineup include:
Talisk
, an award-winning Scottish folk band; Bonnis and the King Trio
, playing Americana, Swing, and Soul; The Hryhory Kytasty Cleveland School of Bandura
, preserving the history and culture of Ukraine’s national instrument; and Liz Bullock joined by Gavin Coe
, playing indie folk inspired by blues, soul, and classic folk.
All Saturday afternoon workshops and concerts are free and open to the public. Tickets for the evening concert are $15 in advance and $20 day of show. Ages 12 and under are free.
Click here For tickets and more information. Shore Cultural Centre is located on 291 East 222nd St., Euclid.