University Circle museums observe Martin Luther King, Jr. Day with events, free admission

The Cleveland Museum of Art Honors the Life of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with FREE Activities Monday, January 16 Cleveland Museum of Art

University Circle Inc’s MLK Day theme,

“It Starts with Me: Cultivating a Beloved Community Mindset to Transform Unjust Systems.”

Cleveland Museum of Natural History MLK Discovery Day

For the past 10 years, the CMNH has honored the memory of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with its Discovery Day . On Monday, museum guests are welcome to come to the museum, free of charge between 10am and 5 p.m., to enjoy their spaces, exhibits, and attractions as well as attend Discovery Day.

This Discovery Day, museum guests are invited to connect with museum scientists, watch wildlife presentations, take part in hands-on activities, and more, including:

Study a fascinating display of objects—donated by Clevelander Dr. Williard Harper, who as a United Nations Representative held important posts across Africa—that speak to the celebration of nature in various African cultures.

Learn how the museum works to protect, restore, and maintain 12,000 acres of habitats across Northeast Ohio.

Visit with researchers, get a close-up view of several fossil casts from the museum’s collection, and find out about current research regarding the connection between humans and our closest primate relatives.

Travel through time to learn from museum researchers about fieldwork exploring Ohio's prehistoric artifacts, and to uncover the mysteries of the Early Stone Age.

Learn about the fieldwork museum researchers are conducting in Ohio and Australia.

Learn how scientists at CMNH use 3D scanning to capture details of fossils with such accuracy that they can be recreated and interact with a sample of objects created using 3D printing.

At 12 p.m. in Murch Auditorium, join the museum’s curator of human health & evolutionary medicine, Dr. Nicole Burt, as she hosts a panel discussion, “ It Starts with Me: Taking Action on Health in Our Community .”

As industry and community experts actively working as agents of change, the panelists will participate in an interactive conversation inspired by the It Starts With Me theme, These Clevelanders will talk about their work to create a better future by addressing some of the health and environmental issues facing Northeast Ohio—and will share how audience members can get involved.

Additionally, many of the new and popular CMNH spaces and exhibits will be open throughout the day.