Here are the answers to our Cleveland mayoral trivia quiz.
1.
Which mayor’s hair caught on fire? D: Ralph Perk,
using a torch to cut a steel bar at a ceremony.
2.
Which mayor was a skilled ventriloquist? C: Dennis Kucinich,
who argued with his dummy in debates skipped by an opponent.
3.
Which Cleveland mayor fought in the “bridge war” against Ohio City? A: John Willey,
who was also Cleveland’s first mayor.
4.
Which mayor’s police force registered prostitutes until a public outcry stopped it? C: Robert Blee,
mayor from 1893 to 1895.
5.
Which mayor started what became Cleveland Public Power?
B: Tom Johnson,
who wrote, “I believe in public ownership of all public service monopolies.... If you do not own them, they will in time own you.”
6.
Which mayor didn’t leave office and return later? D: George Voinovich.
Seven mayors have served non-consecutive terms. Dennis Kucinich tried in vain this year to regain the job he lost in 1979.
7.
Which mayor later presided over the first murder trial of Sam Sheppard and was found to have violated his rights? B. Edward Blythin,
who refused to move the trial from Cleveland and told a columnist during it that Sheppard was “guilty as hell.”
8.
Who became the first Black mayor of a big U.S. city? B: Carl Stokes,
elected later but inaugurated sooner than Richard Hatcher of Gary, Indiana, which isn’t a very big city, anyway.
9.
Who became the youngest mayor to his date of a major U.S. city? C
: Dennis “Boy Mayor” Kucinich,
inaugurated at age 31.
10.
Who became Cleveland’s oldest mayor to date? D: Frank Jackson,
now 75. If Dennis Kucinich, four days younger than Jackson, had won this year’s race, the once youngest mayor of a big U.S. would have become Cleveland’s oldest soon after his second inauguration.
11.
Which mayor became chief of staff to a U.S. senator from Louisiana?
D: Jane Campbell became chief of staff to democratic Louisiana senator Mart Landrieu in 2009. Campbell is currently the president and CEO of the United States Capitol Historical Society.
12.
When’s the last chance for a registered voter to cast a ballot this year in mayoral or other races? A:
On Tuesday, Nov. 2, Election Day, from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at your neighborhood polling place. You can check your registration, polling place or other details with your county elections board. The Cuyahoga County board
can be reached at 216-443-VOTE. This question has no B, C,
or D.