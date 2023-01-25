Tropical escape: Botanical Garden transforms into colorful paradise with Orchids Forever show

Saturday, Jan. 28 and running through Sunday, March 12. The Cleveland Botanical Garden ’s annual flower show “ Orchids Forever ” will amaze visitors at every turn when it opens thisSaturday, Jan. 28 and running through Sunday, March 12.

This year’s show will highlight species like Phalaenopsis, Dendrobium, and Cymbidium in hues of pink, white, purple, orange, and yellow—nature’s color palette.

Guests will be presented with remarkable visuals of orchids and neon-colored lights throughout the indoor garden and rainforest biomes, a dreamscape for flower lovers

“The orchid is perhaps the most stunning flower on Earth,” says Caroline Tait, the Garden’s vice president of horticulture and collections. “The orchid is equal parts mystifying, awe-inspiring and delicate, yet growing in some of the earth’s most challenging conditions,”

Showcasing over 100 different types of orchids, “Orchids Forever” displays more than 3,000 flowers from all over the world in three Botanical Garden areas.

The Ellipse in the main lobby will transport visitors into the colorful world of orchids with four neon-lit displays surrounding a center bed of orchids varying in elevation in shades of yellow, pink, salmon, and purple.

The Glasshouse will feature horticultural vignettes with orchids from every angle

Eppig Gallery will feature large-scale photo scans of orchids with vignettes showing off the details of rare orchids and their variety of color.

During the exhibit’s run, a variety of classes and events will be offered at the Botanical Garden to teach guests more about orchids.

Classes

Behind the Scenes Orchid Photography: Sunday, February 5th from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Get up close and personal with orchids with a workshop. Following a brief session with tips and tricks, participants will have a chance to explore the Orchids Forever exhibit with cameras and tripods before the doors open to the public. $80 for members, $120 for non-members. Registration .



: Saturday, Feb. 11 and Saturday, Feb. 25 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. A free virtual Zoom information session on orchid care. Horticulturist Dawn Gerlica will help answer questions and share best practices for growing orchids. Registration . virtual Zoom information session on orchid care.

Orchid Repotting for Beginners : Sunday, Feb. 12 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Learn how to repot your orchids with a class covering the basics of repotting. All participants will re-pot a phalaenopsis and take home their freshly potted plants. $25 for members, $40 for non-members. with a class covering the basics of repotting. All participants will re-pot a phalaenopsis and take home their freshly potted plants. $25 for members, $40 for non-members. Registration

Painting Orchids in Watercolor: Saturday, Feb. 18, 10 a.m. to12 p.m. Create your own watercolor painting while learning basic watercolor techniques, the tools of the trade, and some fun orchid facts. All art materials will be provided. Price: $45 for members, $60 for non-members. Registration .

Events

Greater Cleveland Orchid Society Orchid Show and Sale is on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 4 and 5. ison Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 4 and 5.

Winter Warmup: Saturday, Feb. 18. Listen to live music from a harpsichord, tempt your tastebuds with a hot toddy selection, and take in the tropics with our dynamic display of orchids. Saturday, Feb. 18. Listen to live music from a harpsichord, tempt your tastebuds with a hot toddy selection, and take in the tropics with our dynamic display of orchids.

Eleanor Squire Library: Peruse books about orchids. Open to children and adults, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays from 1p.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays from 1p.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Garden Store: Orchids, including some exotic varieties, will be available for purchase, along with soil, fertilizer, and pots specifically for orchids.

“Orchids Forever” hours are Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.to 8 p.m.; and Sundays 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. C

losed on Mondays, except for Monday, Feb. 20, when the exhibit will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hours and events are subject to change.

Admission is $20 for adults and $14 for children ages three to 12 (free for children two and under). Admission is free for Holden Forests & Gardens members. The Cleveland Botanical Garden is located at 11030 East Blvd. in University Circle.