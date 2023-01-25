Tropical escape: Botanical Garden transforms into colorful paradise with Orchids Forever show

Focus Areas
#PeopleofCLE
#StreetsofCLE
Arts + Culture
Cleveland Masterworks
Connecting the Dots
Culinary Crisis
Design + Build
Diversity + Inclusion
Education
Entrepreneurs + Innovators
Green Space + Parks
Health + Wellness
Local Food Economy
Move to Cleveland
Outdoor Recreation
Placemaking + Neighborhoods
Rascals and Rogues
Regional Economy
Social Change
Sustainability + Environment
Technology
Transportation
Neighborhoods
AsiaTown/St. Clair Superior
Buckeye
Campus District
Central/Kinsman
Clark Fulton
Cleveland Heights
Detroit Shoreway
Downtown
Edgewater & Cudell
Emerging Neighborhoods
Euclid
Fairfax
Garden Valley
Glenville
Goodrich-Kirtland Park
Hough
La Villa Hispana
Lakewood
Little Italy
MidTown
Mount Pleasant
Ohio City
Old Brooklyn
Playhouse Square
Shaker Heights
Shaker Square & Larchmere
Short Vincent
Slavic Village
Stockyards
The Flats
Tremont
Union Miles
University Circle
Waterloo & Collinwood
West Park & Kamm's Corners
Stories
All
Features
Breaking Ground
Street Level
Buzz
Archives
Innovation News
Development News
Series & Events
Series
Art.Culture.Connection.
CLE Means We
Cleveland Clinic COVID-19
Community Development Connection
Connecting The Dots
Environmental Justice
First Suburbs: A Closer Look
FreshFaces
Global Cleveland
Grassroots Success
May Dugan
Microlending Success
Ohio Civics Essential
On The Ground
On The Ground: Euclid
On The Ground: Fairfax
On The Ground: La Villa Hispana
On The Ground: Old Brooklyn
People, Planet, Progress
Roots of Change
Tools for Talent
Projects & Events
Cleveland’s Hottest Festivals - powered by CAC
Sustainable Cleveland Projects
Toggle navigation
Focus Areas
#PeopleofCLE
#StreetsofCLE
Arts + Culture
Cleveland Masterworks
Connecting the Dots
Culinary Crisis
Design + Build
Diversity + Inclusion
Education
Entrepreneurs + Innovators
Green Space + Parks
Health + Wellness
Local Food Economy
Move to Cleveland
Outdoor Recreation
Placemaking + Neighborhoods
Rascals and Rogues
Regional Economy
Social Change
Sustainability + Environment
Technology
Transportation
Neighborhoods
AsiaTown/St. Clair Superior
Buckeye
Campus District
Central/Kinsman
Clark Fulton
Cleveland Heights
Detroit Shoreway
Downtown
Edgewater & Cudell
Emerging Neighborhoods
Euclid
Fairfax
Garden Valley
Glenville
Goodrich-Kirtland Park
Hough
La Villa Hispana
Lakewood
Little Italy
MidTown
Mount Pleasant
Ohio City
Old Brooklyn
Playhouse Square
Shaker Heights
Shaker Square & Larchmere
Short Vincent
Slavic Village
Stockyards
The Flats
Tremont
Union Miles
University Circle
Waterloo & Collinwood
West Park & Kamm's Corners
Stories
All
Features
Breaking Ground
Street Level
Buzz
Archives
Innovation News
Development News
Series & Events
Series
Art.Culture.Connection.
CLE Means We
Cleveland Clinic COVID-19
Community Development Connection
Connecting The Dots
Environmental Justice
First Suburbs: A Closer Look
FreshFaces
Global Cleveland
Grassroots Success
May Dugan
Microlending Success
Ohio Civics Essential
On The Ground
On The Ground: Euclid
On The Ground: Fairfax
On The Ground: La Villa Hispana
On The Ground: Old Brooklyn
People, Planet, Progress
Roots of Change
Tools for Talent
Projects & Events
Cleveland’s Hottest Festivals - powered by CAC
Sustainable Cleveland Projects
About
Contact
Tropical escape: Botanical Garden transforms into colorful paradise with Orchids Forever show
Freshwater Staff
|
Wednesday, January 25, 2023
Share
Bob Perkoski
Bob Perkoski
Bob Perkoski
Bob Perkoski
Bob Perkoski
Paphiopedilum
Bob Perkoski
The
Cleveland Botanical Garden
’s annual flower show “
Orchids Forever
” will amaze visitors at every turn when it opens this
Saturday, Jan. 28 and running through Sunday, March 12.
This year’s show will highlight species like Phalaenopsis, Dendrobium, and Cymbidium in hues of pink, white, purple, orange, and yellow—nature’s color palette.
Guests will be presented with remarkable visuals of orchids and neon-colored lights throughout the indoor garden and rainforest biomes, a dreamscape for flower lovers
.
“The orchid is perhaps the most stunning flower on Earth,” says Caroline Tait, the Garden’s vice president of horticulture and collections. “The orchid is equal parts mystifying, awe-inspiring and delicate, yet growing in some of the earth’s most challenging conditions,”
Showcasing over 100 different types of orchids, “Orchids Forever” displays more than 3,000 flowers from all over the world in three Botanical Garden areas.
The Ellipse in the main lobby will transport visitors into the colorful world of orchids with
four neon-lit displays surrounding a center bed of orchids varying in elevation in shades of yellow, pink, salmon, and purple.
The Glasshouse will feature horticultural vignettes with orchids from every angle
Eppig Gallery will feature large-scale photo scans of orchids with vignettes showing off the details of rare orchids and their variety of color.
During the exhibit’s run, a variety of classes and events will be offered at the Botanical Garden to teach guests more about orchids.
Classes
Behind the Scenes Orchid Photography
:
Sunday, February 5
th
from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Get up close and personal with orchids with a workshop. Following a brief session with tips and tricks, participants will have a chance to explore the Orchids Forever
exhibit with cameras and tripods before the doors open to the public. $80 for members, $120 for non-members.
Registration
.
Virtual Ask the Orchid Doctor
:
Saturday, Feb. 11 and Saturday, Feb. 25 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. A free
virtual Zoom information session on orchid care.
Horticulturist Dawn Gerlica will help answer questions and share best practices for growing orchids.
Registration
.
Orchid Repotting for Beginners
:
Sunday, Feb. 12 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Learn how to repot your orchids
with a class covering the basics of repotting. All participants will re-pot a phalaenopsis and take home their freshly potted plants. $25 for members, $40 for non-members.
Registration
.
Painting Orchids in Watercolor
:
Saturday, Feb. 18, 10 a.m. to12 p.m. Create your own watercolor painting while learning basic watercolor techniques, the tools of the trade, and some fun orchid facts. All art materials will be provided. Price: $45 for members, $60 for non-members.
Registration
.
Events
Greater Cleveland Orchid Society Orchid Show and Sale
is
on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 4 and 5.
Winter Warmup
:
Saturday, Feb. 18. Listen to live music from a harpsichord, tempt your tastebuds with a hot toddy selection, and take in the tropics with our dynamic display of orchids.
Eleanor Squire Library
:
Peruse books about orchids. Open to children and adults,
Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays from 1p.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Garden Store
:
Orchids, including some exotic varieties, will be available for purchase, along with soil, fertilizer, and pots specifically for orchids.
“Orchids Forever” hours are Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.to 8 p.m.; and Sundays 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. C
losed on Mondays, except for Monday, Feb. 20, when the exhibit will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hours and events are subject to change.
Admission is $20 for adults and $14 for children ages three to 12 (free for children two and under). Admission is free for Holden Forests & Gardens members. The Cleveland Botanical Garden is located at 11030 East Blvd. in University Circle.
Share
Related Tags
Arts + Culture
Recommended Content
Across Our Network
Holley makes history as City of Battle Creek's first Diversity, Equity and Inclusion officer
Source: Southwest Michigan's Second Wave
It’s electric: New partnership to offer young Memphians a pathway to starting a career
Source: High Ground
Tampa Bay nonprofits innovate to help families caught in affordable housing crisis
Source: 83Degrees
Here's how Ann Arbor is planning to spend $6.8 million per year from its new climate action millage
Source: Concentrate
Sponsored By
Focus Areas
#PeopleofCLE
Health + Wellness
#StreetsofCLE
Local Food Economy
Arts + Culture
Move to Cleveland
Cleveland Masterworks
Outdoor Recreation
Connecting the Dots
Placemaking + Neighborhoods
Culinary Crisis
Rascals and Rogues
Design + Build
Regional Economy
Diversity + Inclusion
Social Change
Education
Sustainability + Environment
Entrepreneurs + Innovators
Technology
Green Space + Parks
Transportation
About FreshWater
Cleveland Links
Contact Us
Have a Tip?
Newsletter Signup
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Copyright © Issue Media Group. All rights reserved.