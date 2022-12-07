Northwest Neighborhoods calls a ‘Snow Day’ in Detroit Shoreway this weekend

This Saturday, Dec. 10 may not be a school day, but in the Detroit Shoreway it’s a snow day for students and adults alike.
Snow Day in Detroit Shoreway
Get ready for a wintry mix of all-ages fun this weekend when Northwest Neighborhoods
returns Snow Day in Detroit Shoreway
for the second year.
This free event invites everyone to bundle up and celebrate winter, Shoreway style, with free festivities, snacks, movies, and shopping.
“Snow Day is our warm welcome for all to spend time together even without spending money,” said Adam Stalder, executive director of Northwest Neighborhoods. “This place is truly special, so come rediscover everything our Detroit Shoreway neighborhood has to offer.”
A flurry of arts-infused activities will swirl around the Gordon Square Arcade at 6516 Detroit Ave., including live outdoor performances and with free s’mores and hot cocoa around fire pits on West 65th
Street, a Kid Zone at Near West Theatre
, and short films at the 101-year-old Capitol Theatre
.
Explore the neighborhood’s arts, businesses, and nonprofits by riding the Snow Day trolley—looping every 20 minutes with five stops in the Gordon Square Arts District
and the Lorain Avenue Antiques District
.
The LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland
will host its Queer the Halls
artisan market, and 78th Street Studios
will hold its annual holiday popup and host the Cleveland Bazaar
on Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11.
Many neighborhood shops will have specials, such as U.C. ME Styles
, 6420 Detroit Ave., will be giving away winter accessories at the unique boutique.
A resource fair inside the Gordon Square Arcade, 6516 Detroit Ave., will host Cleveland Kids Book Bank
and offer free photos with Santa, courtesy of GCRTA Transit Police
Community Watch. The Centers
will provide free COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters, with no appointment required.
Snow Day is this Saturday, Dec. 10 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Below is the complete schedule.
Children’s Storytime:
Arrive early with your little ones for these special programs by our theatres. Tickets are also available for pre-purchasing.Activities:
Entertainment from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.:
- A Group Run from Gordon Square Arcade to Public Square and back (holiday costumes encouraged), with a free post-run beverage. 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Locally produced short films at the Capitol Theatre, 1390 West 65th St., with free admission at any time.
Theatre After Dark:
- Stage area in front of the Capitol Theatre, with live performances by local dance teams and music by Papo Ruiz y la Dulzura de la Salsa. Enjoy fire pits, free s’mores kits and cocoa, and a hot cocktail bar.
- Free trolley rides every 20 minutes on a loop, with stops at W. 67th Street and Detroit Avenue; West 54th Street and Detroit Avenue; West 65th Street and Lorain Avenue; Miriam Ortiz-Rush Park at West 75th Street and Madison Avenue), and 78th Street Studios.
- Free Kid Zone at Near West Theatre with hands-on crafts.
- Snow Day Gallery with visual artwork for purchase and local artists to meet at 6421 Detroit Avenue.
- Resource fair and photos with Santa at the Gordon Square Arcade and free COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters at The Centers.
- Shopping at the LGBT Center’s Queer the Halls Artisan Market, 6705 Detroit Ave., Cleveland Bazaar at 78th Street Studios, and many local businesses.
Stay in the Gordon Square Arts District after the festival to enjoy ticketed performances at these theatres. Pre-purchasing tickets is strongly encouraged.