Snow Day! Northwest Neighborhoods to host free day of arts events in the Detroit Shoreway
It will be a snow day in the Detroit Shoreway this Saturday, Dec. 11when Northwest Neighborhoods CDC
hosts its very first Snow Day in Detroit Shoreway
, and organizers says the forecast calls for merriment.
Snow Day in Detroit Shoreway replaces the former Wintertide event, with more free activities— live performances, hot cocoa, s'mores, kids' crafts and games, a clothing closet, shuttle rides, vaccinations, COVID-19 take-home tests, and movies in the Gordon Square Arts District
.
“It's important to us that our community feels connected to the artists, creative businesses, and community hubs in the heart of our neighborhood,” says Northwest Neighborhoods CDC marketing director Josh Jones Forbes. “The Gordon Square Arts District belongs to everyone, and we're extending an extra welcome for residents and visitors to rediscover the district.”
A morning Welcome Walk for residents will kick off the day at Miriam Ortiz-Rush Park
on Madison Avenue near West 75th
Street. Drag performer Kimmy Katarja
and volunteers will welcome fellow neighbors with free winter gear, masks, movie passes, and noisemakers, as well as free, hot drinks from Scoot! Cold Brew
.
The kickoff will be followed by a 20-minute Welcome Walk of merrymaking toward the 100-year-old Capitol Theatre
, which will have free showings of “A Christmas Story” and “Coming to America” at 12 p.m. noon. The theaters will also show new movies later that afternoon and evening for regular prices.
Visitors can also knock some items off their shopping lists while also supporting local makers and businesses with holiday shopping at the LGBT Center, 78th Street Studios, and the many unique boutiques in the neighborhood.
At 2 p.m. Apostle Jones, Papo Ruiz y la Dulzura de la Salsa, and Church of Starry Wisdom will be performing on the main stage in front of the Capitol Theatre, with plenty of outdoor seating, fire pits, free s’mores kits, and beer vending by neighborhood brewery Terrestrial Brewing Company.
There will be a
Kid Zone at Near West Theatre, 6702 Detroit Ave., with hands-on crafts provided by Talespinner Children’s Theatre and outdoor performances on the Near West Theatre plaza
Then wind down and warm up at local hotspots like Superelectric Pinball Parlor, Ready Set Coffee, and Rincon Criollo.
A free shuttle will circulate the Detroit Shoreway neighborhood, to help attendees move through the arts district and start or end their day at Miriam Ortiz-Rush Park.
“You can celebrate winter outdoors, step into our theaters for the first time, shop for gifts, or just relax while roasting s'mores,” says Forbes. “There will be lots of ways to support local artists and makers, too, with Cleveland Bazaar
at 78th
Street Studios, the Queer the Halls Artisan Market
at the LGBT Center, and all our local boutiques. When you support local businesses, you strengthen our neighborhood.”
In addition to evening shows at the Capitol, Blank Canvas Theatre
at 78th Street Studios will host a performance of “Cabaret” at 8 p.m.
Click here
for a full list of events and the schedule.