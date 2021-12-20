Living with Van Gogh: Kimpton Schofield invites guests to immerse themselves in its themed suite

Kimpton Schofield entices guests to immerse themselves in its Van Gogh themed suite. Courtesy of Kimpton Schofield

Sleep under the stars, relax among a field of wheat, and surround yourself with some of the artist’s most recognizable works in a one-of-a-kind immersive Van Gogh suite that ensconces guests with the Dutch post-impressionist’s landscapes—done by

The suite was transformed by large-format digital artists. Mike

.

“Staying in a beautiful suite wrapped in Van Gogh’s greatest works is definitely a one-of-a-kind way to extend the sense of immersion associated with the exhibit,” says Jordan Nye, Schofield’s director of sales and marketing. “Whether unwinding in the suite or experiencing some of our other amenities, this will be a beautiful, different and sought-after experience, exclusive to the Kimpton Schofield and to Cleveland.”

The exterior door is wrapped in “Country Road in Provence by Night,” featuring

cypress trees, The living room provides a 360-degree experience, with all walls wrapped in “

Wheat Fields Near Auvers 1888,” demonstrating Van Gogh’s fascination with the vast fields of wheat that stretched about the town north of Paris where he lived the last two months of his life.

In the bathroom, the wall behind the bathtub features "Almond Blossom," the flowering trees that represent awakening and hope. Finally, guests will sleep under the stars, with the bedroom wrapped in "Starry Night"—one of Van Gogh's most recognized pieces.

“The bedroom is my favorite,” says Wiertel. “It really feels like you’re in the ‘Starry Night.’”

Wiertel says Nye approached him about covering a room at the Kimpton Schofield to coincide with the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit currently running in Cleveland. Wiertel jumped at the opportunity.

“We tried to make it so if you walked into the room, you feel like you are staying in the painting,” he explains of his transformation.

While Wiertel is used to taking on challenging requests from Liquid Image customers, he says his work is most often seen on movie sets filming in Northeast Ohio—like Netflix’s “White Noise” with Adam Driver filming last summer and the wrapped cars for “Fast and the Furious 8” filming in 2016.

Kimpton Schofield entices guests to immerse themselves in its Van Gogh themed suite. Wiertel’s work can also be seen in many ballparks and stadiums across the country. “If you have gone to a sporting event outside of Cleveland, you’ve seen [my work],” he says. “But I’m the ‘behind the scenes’ guy.” In additional to his national work, you can spot Wiertel’s work locally at Progressive Field, where he made the signage for Bertman Mustard and Pepsi.

He has a team of seven full time staff, and often hired subcontractors for larger projects. He says the Van Gogh project was right up his alley.

“We do all kinds of crazy stuff,” he says. “And I like doing the crazy stuff.”