Cleveland Museum of Natural History celebrates women scientists on the cutting edge

FreshWater Staff | Wednesday, February 8, 2023
The Cleveland Museum of Natural History (CMNH) will celebrate International Day of Women and Girls in Science this Saturday, Feb. 11, when the museum’s female scientists who call the museum home share stories of how they became involved in STEM.

Museum guests are invited to participate in the museum’s Women in Science Family Day with a variety of programs celebrating science-minded women, including planetarium shows, animal presentations, 3D-scanning demonstrations, and fun activities in the science lab. 
 
The following CMNH scientists who will be featured this weekend are:

Lee GambolLee Gambol, B.A., virtual field trip coordinator and museum educator
Gambol is responsible for the development and delivery of educational content through live videoconferencing technologies, and developing and building reusable kits of materials that are shipped to schools to support virtual field trip programs.

She has 30 years of teaching experience with scientific organizations including Sea World of Ohio, Mr. Wizard Science Assemblies, the Great Lakes Science Center, and HealthSpace Cleveland. Gambol holds a B.A. in theatre arts with a minor in biology from Hiram College. 

Hailey MajewskiHailey Majewski, B.S., digital asset manager 
Majewski manages and disseminates the museum’s digital assets, coordinates the digitization of the Museum’s collections, and oversees 3D model creation and 3D printing for education and outreach programs. Her Bachelor of Science is in anthropology with a concentration in archaeology from Kent State University. 

Destiny Thomas, B.A., astronomer
Thomas earned a B.A. in physics and astronomy with a minor concentration in philosophy from Emory University. Her undergraduate research focused on extragalactic astronomy and Thomas currently serves as an astronomer at the museum—presenting public programming to general audiences, delivering school programs to pre-k through 12th grade students, as well as presenting programs for both special and private events. In addition to being a science communicator, her responsibilities include event coordinating and program development. 

Wildlife staff, Ralph Perkins II Wildlife Center & Woods Garden—Presented by KeyBank
Sami Beeke, Allison Capunay, Sarah Foegen, and Marjie Ulyan-Worley will be available in the Current Science space inside the Museum throughout the day. 

Tickets to CMNH are $7 to $10; $1 admission for up to four guests with SNAP EBT card.  All Women in Science Family Day events are free with admission.

