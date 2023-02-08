Cleveland Museum of Natural History celebrates women scientists on the cutting edge



The following CMNH scientists who will be featured this weekend are:



Lee Gambol Lee Gambol, B.A., virtual field trip coordinator and museum educator

Gambol is responsible for the development and delivery of educational content through live videoconferencing technologies, and developing and building reusable kits of materials that are shipped to schools to support virtual field trip programs.

She has 30 years of teaching experience with scientific organizations including Sea World of Ohio, Mr. Wizard Science Assemblies, the Great Lakes Science Center, and HealthSpace Cleveland. Gambol holds a B.A. in theatre arts with a minor in biology from Hiram College.

Hailey Majewski Hailey Majewski, B.S., digital asset manager

Majewski manages and disseminates the museum's digital assets, coordinates the digitization of the Museum's collections, and oversees 3D model creation and 3D printing for education and outreach programs. Her Bachelor of Science is in anthropology with a concentration in archaeology from Kent State University.

Destiny Thomas, B.A., astronomer

Thomas earned a B.A. in physics and astronomy with a minor concentration in philosophy from Emory University. Her undergraduate research focused on extragalactic astronomy and Thomas currently serves as an astronomer at the museum—presenting public programming to general audiences, delivering school programs to pre-k through 12 th grade students, as well as presenting programs for both special and private events. In addition to being a science communicator, her responsibilities include event coordinating and program development.

All Women in Science Family Day events are free with admission.

Sami Beeke, Allison Capunay, Sarah Foegen, and Marjie Ulyan-Worley will be available in the Current Science space inside the Museum throughout the day.