Ashbury Community Center celebrates new AT&T Learning Center with block party, free computers

to bridge the digital divide in Cleveland's underserved neighborhoods by addressing the technology needs of mature and older adults with limited income via education, resources and training through technology literacy and access to technology.

Neighbor takes home laptop from block party ASC3’s founder and executive director Wanda Davis also saw the partnership with AT&T as year another way to senior residents in the Glenville neighborhood improve their computer literacy and easily connect to the internet.

Davis, who started ASC3 more than 20 years ago to help close the digital divide among Glenville seniors and bring connectivity to everyone in the neighborhood, was hopeful that when the AT&T Connected Learning Center opened on March 3 at ASC3, Glenville was one step close in bridging that digital gap.

in Clark Fulton. In September, the company launched the program nationwide with its first Connected Learning Center in Dallas, where AT&T is headquartered.

Earlier this year the company announced it would be opening 20 Connected Learning Centers across the country as part of its

—part of a three-year

$2 billion commitment

to bridge the digital divide through efforts that promote broadband affordability, accessibility, and adoption— and Cleveland would be one of the first eight cities to get a Center.