Cleveland Heights celebrates Pride Month, Juneteenth by affirming that All Are, indeed, Welcome here

expand the city’s parental leave policies, update anti-discrimination rules, and ban conversion therapy—the practice of attempting to change the sexual orientation or gender identity of gay or transgender people.

The city has also included anti-discrimination language in memorandums of understanding for development deals, according to Cleveland Heights city council president Melody Joy Hart.

“We maintain the dignity of every single human being here,” Seren said before raising the Progress Pride flag. “So that’s why I’m here. I’m here to make a display of it. We’ve got our Progress Pride flags flying.”

The Progress Pride flag was designed in 2018 by graphic designer Daniel Quasar and adds to the classic rainbow pride flag (designed in 1978 by Gilbert Baker ) a five-colored chevron to place a greater emphasis on inclusion and progression.

The flag includes black and brown stripes to represent marginalized LGBTQ+ communities of color, along with the colors pink, light blue and white, which are used on the Transgender Pride Flag.

Other moves in honor of Pride Month include a painted rainbow-colored crosswalk at the intersection of Kildare Road and Cedar Road in front of Cleveland Heights High School and five rainbow-colored benches that the City has installed in its five major parks.