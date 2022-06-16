Block party: Coventry Road to close for Juneteenth celebration

For the first time in 11 years, the Coventry Village
neighborhood and Safer Heights
officials are closing Coventry Road in Cleveland Heights this Saturday, June 19 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. for its Third Annual Juneteenth
celebration.
Led by local Black artists and organizers, the event will celebrate the freedom and contributions of the Black community in Cleveland Heights and the entire region on the holiday that recognizes the day when Black slaves were notified they were free—two years after Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation
.
There will be live music, drum circles, movies, roller skating, shopping, and free food from local Black-owned restaurants at the daylong event.
Safer Heights has raised more than $6,000 through a ioby crowdfunding campaign
, with a matching grant from Cuyahoga Arts and Culture
, to hire local artists to paint murals live on-site, provide free tables to vendors, and purchase food that will be free to event attendees from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Pekar Park Courtyard.
More than 80 Black vendors will be selling their wares at the Black Owned Businesses Vendor Market, while bold and colorful original works by eight local African American artists will be at ARTFUL Cleveland Gallery
, while Rollin’ Buckeyez
will host free roller skating and Heights Libraries
will host a Juneteenth decorations craft and community art project
and story times in Coventry PEACE Park.
There will also be local poets, authors, speakers, faith leaders, activists, and reparations groups. At the event, as well as plenty of additional family activities including a magic show at 3 p.m. Of course, the Coventry Village merchants will be open for business at a sidewalk sale. In the evening, listen to the drum circle under the PEACE arch from 7:30 to 9 p.m., then check out a free showing of Pixar’s SOUL at 9 p.m. in Coventry PEACE park.
Live concerts include ME: YOU at 1 p.m.; Teamonade
takes the stage at 2 p.m.; Mooke Da God
at 4 p.m.; The Katy
at 5 p.m.; Yaya Bey
at 6 p.m.; and Blvck Hippie
at 7 p.m.
For a complete list of events, click here
.