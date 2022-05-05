Rafael Guastavino, known for majestic vaulted ceilings in the West Side Market, Baldwin water plant

Hanna Mansion boasts a roofed structure extending from the entrance of a building over an adjacent driveway with a ceiling installed by R. Guastavino Co. in 1909. Cleveland Historical

The Guastavino ceiling in the City Hall Subway Station was the terminus for the first subway line in New York City. Courtesy of National Endowment for the Humanities

Built in 1914, the Guastavino vaulted staircase in Baker Hall at Carnegie Mellon University is so complex that MIT students have not yet figured how to replicate it. Courtesy of National Endowment for the Humanities

Rafael Guastavino supervising the construction of the vaults of the Boston Public Library in 1889 Courtesy of Institut Ramon Llull

Cleaning the Guastavino ceiling in the West Side Market after the fire in 2013 Bob Perkoski

Rafael Guastavino

