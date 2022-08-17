Who’s Hiring in the #CLE: LAND studio, Refugee Response, Metroparks, FreshWater, and more

Welcome to the latest edition of FreshWater Cleveland's “Who’s Hiring” series, where we feature growing companies with open positions, what they’re looking for, and how to apply. Please send your freshest job tips and postings to [email protected].
LAND studio
The organization committed to bringing public art to Cleveland’s spaces is looking for up to two project managers
who are excited to enhance the urban environment through planning, promotion, and activation of public spaces. Working directly with Cleveland residents and organizational partners, the selected candidates will serve as staff support in the development of public space and artwork installation initiatives throughout public settings in Cleveland neighborhoods.
The project manager will oversee the planning and implementation of projects. This person will collaborate with LAND colleagues, partners, funders, and designers in the planning, development, and execution of a range of projects. The ideal candidates for this position will work well independently and, on a team, seek creative solutions to project challenges, create and manage budgets, and keep the goal of delivering projects at the highest level and with the best collaboration possible. For a complete job description, click here
. Apply for the project manager position through LinkedIn
.
City of Shaker Heights
The city of Shaker Heights is looking for an economic development specialist
to help advance the city’s efforts to attract new businesses, retain and expand current businesses, and revitalize its commercial districts. The specialist engages and establishes positive working relationships with local businesses, including serving as their initial point of contact at City Hall, responding to business inquiries, connecting businesses to local and regional support and resources, supporting business association activity, engaging businesses in City-sponsored events as appropriate, and developing and implementing business community events and initiatives to promote business vitality in the City.
Bachelor's degree with coursework in economics, urban studies, planning, marketing, public administration, or related field and a minimum of five years of related experience is required. Submit resume and city application
to the City of Shaker Heights Human Resources department
, or mail it to 3400 Lee Road, Shaker Heights, OH 44120.
Burten, Bell, Carr Development
The community development organization serving Central, Kinsman, Buckeye, Buckeye-Shaker Square, and Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhoods, as well as smaller areas of the Fairfax and Union-Miles neighborhoods, needs a community engagement coordinator to to build community trust by establishing and maintaining strong stakeholder relationships through the coordination of community development services. Five years of experience working with the public, preferably within a governmental or nonprofit agency, holding a minimum of an undergraduate degree in public administration, urban planning or related field. For more information and to apply, click here.
Cleveland Metroparks
The Cleveland Metroparks needs park maintenance workers for the Brecksville Reservation to maintain and enhance facilities by performing unskilled and, as capable, semi-skilled jobs like mowing, weed trimming, building and facility maintenance, as well as routine maintenance and minor technical repairs on building facilities, grounds, and equipment. Flexible schedule but must be available to work in all weather conditions. Click here for more information and to apply.
The Refugee Response
The organization that empowers resettled families to grow roots by supporting them in becoming engaged, self-sufficient, and contributing members of their new communities, needs a part-time teen success coach to support the implementation and growth of the afterschool program based at John Marshall High School. The program provides crucial afterschool training, counseling, career exposure, and experiences to about 35 resettled refugee students as well as their parents/guardians, allowing the youth to be more successful in both school and life during and after high school. Interested candidates should submit resume, cover letter, and three references to Kim Wheeler, teen response manager, with subject line Teen Success Coach Application Materials.
FreshWater Cleveland
FreshWater is looking for a social media intern and an editorial intern. Ideal candidates will be college journalism or communications students.
The editorial intern will contribute stories for publication and compose the Who's Hiring and Free Stamp sections. Attention to detail and adherence to deadlines is a must. There is also the opportunity to help out at events, if desired.
The social media intern will be responsible for posting and promoting daily stories, Monday through Thursday, on our various social media outlets (Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram) and know how to tag people and organizations featured in each article.
These internships are unpaid, but we offer college credit. Our staff works remotely, so we're seeking people who work well on their own. If interested, please email a resume and brief cover letter to managing editor Karin Rice.