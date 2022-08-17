Who’s Hiring in the #CLE: LAND studio, Refugee Response, Metroparks, FreshWater, and more

Welcome to the latest edition of FreshWater Cleveland's “Who’s Hiring” series, where we feature growing companies with open positions, what they’re looking for, and how to apply. Please send your freshest job tips and postings to

The community development organization serving Central, Kinsman, Buckeye, Buckeye-Shaker Square, and Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhoods, as well as smaller areas of the Fairfax and Union-Miles neighborhoods, needs a community engagement coordinator to to build community trust by establishing and maintaining strong stakeholder relationships through the coordination of community development services. Five years of experience working with the public, preferably within a governmental or nonprofit agency, holding a minimum of an undergraduate degree in public administration, urban planning or related field.

The Cleveland Metroparks needs for the park maintenance workers for the Brecksville Reservation to maintain and enhance facilities by performing unskilled and, as capable, semi-skilled jobs like mowing, weed trimming, building and facility maintenance, as well as routine maintenance and minor technical repairs on building facilities, grounds, and equipment. Flexible schedule but must be available to work in all weather conditions. Click here for more information and to apply.

The organization that empowers resettled families to grow roots by supporting them in becoming engaged, self-sufficient, and contributing members of their new communities, needs a part-time teen success coach to support the implementation and growth of the afterschool program based at John Marshall High School. The program provides crucial afterschool training, counseling, career exposure, and experiences to about 35 resettled refugee students as well as their parents/guardians, allowing the youth to be more successful in both school and life during and after high school. Interested candidates should submit resume, cover letter, and three references to Kim Wheeler , teen response manager, with subject line Teen Success Coach Application Materials.

FreshWater is looking for a social media intern and an editorial intern. Ideal candidates will be college journalism or communications students.

The editorial intern will contribute stories for publication and compose the Who's Hiring and Free Stamp sections. Attention to detail and adherence to deadlines is a must. There is also the opportunity to help out at events, if desired.

Twitter, LinkedIn, The social media intern will be responsible for posting and promoting daily stories, Monday through Thursday, on our various social media outlets ( Facebook Instagram ) and know how to tag people and organizations featured in each article.

These internships are unpaid, but we offer college credit. Our staff works remotely, so we're seeking people who work well on their own. If interested, please email a resume and brief cover letter to managing editor

Karin Rice

.