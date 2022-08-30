Who’s Hiring in the #CLE: Cleveland Play House, Metroparks, Pizzazz, and more

Welcome to the latest edition of FreshWater Cleveland's “Who’s Hiring” series, where we feature growing companies with open positions, what they’re looking for, and how to apply. Please send your freshest job tips and postings to [email protected].
Cleveland Metroparks
The parks district is looking for a special events & experiences assistant
who is at least 18 years old with a personable and outgoing attitude to support the special events and experiences division in performing a variety of tasks, including ticketing, reservations, sales, and event planning/execution. The assistant
works with division staff, catering staff, and clients to coordinate indoor, outdoor, public, or private events. Successful candidates
must be prepared to work flexible schedules, including evenings, weekends, and/or holidays as required. Works on special projects and assists with major park district events and travels to various locations throughout the park district to assist with various park district events.
For more information, click here
. Apply through LinkedIn
.
Cleveland Play House
The professional regional theater company currently has 12 open positions
, including a wig and hair technician and dresser
to join the wardrobe team for the production of
“American Mariachi;” a full time associate producer; a full time stage carpenter; and a full time associate sound & projections supervisor to join the production team. Click here for a full list of job openings and how to apply.
Pizzazz on the Circle
The University Heights pizza and Italian restaurant needs a bartender/server and a cashier/host
. If interested, download the job application
and apply in-person, 20680 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights, 44118.
Destination Cleveland
Cleveland’s convention and visitors bureau is looking for a services and group tour coordinator
to act in a supporting role to the senior director of convention services, convention services managers, and group tour manager. The candidate will be responsible for assisting with planning internal events, servicing events, and responding to client inquiries. The role requires an individual with outstanding customer service skills as well as proven technical abilities. Must be an expert with all of Microsoft office and learn systems quickly. Click here to apply
.
FreshWater Cleveland
FreshWater is looking for a social media intern and an editorial intern. Ideal candidates will be college journalism or communications students.
The editorial intern will contribute stories for publication and compose the Who's Hiring and Free Stamp sections. Attention to detail and adherence to deadlines is a must. There is also the opportunity to help out at events, if desired.
The social media intern will be responsible for posting and promoting daily stories, Monday through Thursday, on our various social media outlets (Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram) and know how to tag people and organizations featured in each article.
These internships are unpaid, but we offer college credit. Our staff works remotely, so we're seeking people who work well on their own. If interested, please email a resume and brief cover letter to managing editor Karin Rice.