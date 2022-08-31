Film’s big fall: A look at upcoming CLE film festivals and their thought-provoking content

Greater Cleveland Urban Film Festival will include a three-day workshop on technology like virtual reality and immersive storytelling at the main branch of the Cleveland Public Library.

Film still from "Dead Sea Guardians" playing at the Chagrin Documentary Film Festival

Film still from "44 Lights" playing at the Chagrin Documentary Film Festival

Film still from "Oyate" playing at the Chagrin Documentary Film Festival

Films by the Falls at Riverside Park, next to Chagrin's famous falls

and the

.

The films shown at these festivals tell stories that help us understand one another,” says

executive director Jill Paulsen. “The films shown by these three organizations broaden our perspectives and allow us to celebrate cultures. We are fortunate to have these experiences in our backyards

and in some cases streaming in our homes

and CAC is proud to be a long-time funder of these organizations.

Films by the Falls at Riverside Park, next to Chagrin's famous falls

Film still from "44 Lights" playing at the Chagrin Documentary Film Festival

CIA has operated with help from about $10.5 million in CAC General Operating Support grants since 2008.

The Cinemamatheque

Greater Cleveland Urban Film Festival will include a three-day workshop on technology like virtual reality and immersive storytelling at the main branch of the Cleveland Public Library.

follows the tragic murders that took place at the hands of Democratic political donor Edward Buck and is