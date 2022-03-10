Weathering the storm: How some LGBTQ+ businesses survived the pandemic

Lawrence Carter and partner Kevin_Schmotzer of Pet-Tique, in business for over 20 years. Bob Perkoski

Ed Hamner made canopies and hundreds of socially distanced foot markings for the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections. Courtesy of Ed Hamner

Nick and Steve Duve had to sell their slumping Candle Studio and Nick got his real estate license and also booked DJ gigs through late next year. Orville McEachron

Phyllis Harris, executive director of the LGBT Center of Cleveland Courtesy of LGBT Center of Cleveland

It helps Pet-Tique that many homebound people have bought pets for companionship. Bob Perkoski

Barber Ariana Perez, owner of Barbercult, cuts the hair of patron Kerstynne Wolchanski at her shop in Lakewood Bob Perkoski

“You had to pivot real quick,” he recalls.

Ed Hamner

But only 10% of those surveyed had closed their businesses temporarily, while less than 1% had shuttered for good. Nearly 80% of the entrepreneurs expected full recoveries this year.

Studio West’s Budish adds that LGBTQ+ people are particularly leery about gathering places. "The LGBTQ+ community has faced the AIDs and HIV pandemic, so we are more attuned to the challenges,” he says. “Somebody with multiple health conditions would be more cautious."

“As quick as you could refresh the page, the inventory was gone,” he says. He says he finally switched to a costlier line and swallowed the upcharge.

Phyllis Harris goes to Barbercult partly because of the shop's orientation.

Despite the pandemic, or maybe because of it, many new businesses have arisen. Ohioans set a state record in 2020 by filing 171,073 new ones, then 197,010.

197,010.

Barber Ariana Perez says her identity seems to discourage some customers and encourage others.

at the end of 2021 compiled a

