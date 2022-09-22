Custom orders: MAGNET tailors its services to bring Cleveland builders to market

Skuld won its MSPIRE award for a hybrid manufacturing process that merges 3D printing with lost-foam casting to create complex metal pieces. Courtesy of Skuld

Andrea Navratil, director of new ventures for MAGNET Courtesy of MAGNET

Mspire competition winner from ProMedica Innovations for medical radial check device. Courtesy of ProMedica Innovations

(MAGNET) tailors its consulting services around the demands of Northeast Ohio’s builder marketplace. As not all manufacturing needs are created equal, the organization assists entrepreneurs all the way from early-stage prototyping to bringing products to market.

Andrea Navratil, director of new ventures for MAGNET

Skuld CEO Sarah Jordan