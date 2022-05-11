Global Shapers’ Kwame Botchway named as a delegate at World Economic Forum

Kwame Botchway, Global Shapers Cleveland Hub
curator, has been named to the Davos50 delegation to uplift youth voices from May 22 through 26 at the 2022 World Economic Forum
in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland.
The theme of this year’s meeting is “History at a turning point: Government Policies and Business Strategies.” The forum brings together the world’s foremost business and public sector leaders, global media, and civil society to drive forward an agenda for the future.
Global Shapers and other NEO YP groups at Co-Hatch
Each year, the Global Shapers Community, a network of young people driving dialogue, action, and change, sends a delegation of 50 young people from across the globe to Davos to represent the youth at this meeting.
Botchway is one of four young professionals from the United States selected to join this year’s delegation, alongside delegates from Boston, Austin, and Oakland, California.
This will also be the first time a Cleveland Hub member has been selected since the Hub was formed in 2013. Botchway will speak as a panelist on “Generation Disruption: Millennials take the Helm.”
“The Cleveland Hub’s representation at Davos this year is a testament to the deep partnerships we have developed with local and regional leaders, organizations, and communities and our impact in driving dialogue, action, and change within our community,” said Botchway in a statement. “The voice and contribution of youth to global decision making and collective action has never been more critical than at this moment in history. Intergenerational partnerships and collaboration are imperative as we mobilize to confront the climate crisis, post-pandemic recovery, and unfolding geopolitical conflicts.”
Kwame engaging with community stakeholders
Over the past two years, the Cleveland Hub, in partnership with the Black Environmental Leaders
and other local organizations, has implemented several projects aimed at driving dialogue, informing policy, and collective action on environmental and climate-related subjects
.
Botchway is an urban development professional and social worker who is the founder and principal consultant at Citadel Impact Consulting and director of community impact and innovation at Cleveland Neighborhood Progress’ Village Capital Corporation.
He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Ghana
and a master’s degree in social administration from Case Western Reserve University
(CWRU), where he was awarded a Mandel Leadership Fellowship
.