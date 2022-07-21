BorderLight International Theatre + Fringe Festival has returned to Cleveland

trying to discover her femininity and sexuality in a society that continually "others" her". Bob Perkoski

returns this weekend, starting today, Thursday, July 21, and running through Sunday, July 24.

There are 46 different shows at 12 venues with more than 140 performances around the city—at venues that range from Public Square to Playhouse Square and every place in between.

BorderLight, which was founded by acting executive director Dale Heinen and Jeffrey Pence, started in 2019

with a mission to present visionary international theatre and build cross-cultural understanding.

It went virtual in 2021 because of COVID-19 concerns, and this year hosts a blend of 16 outdoor and indoor events. “We’ve made everything outside free,” says Heinen. Masks may be required at the indoor venues.

The four-day festival is a series of curated selections of international touring productions and is a collaboration between Cleveland organizations and international artists. The Fringe Festival covers all genres of theatrical performance.

With the soft opening on Thursday, Heinen says some of the events already are standing out as popular.

Above the ‘C’ As in Camping ” features professional campers Grace and Kevin who perform their comedy circus act. “They’re a brilliant couple,” says Heinen. “They’re literally camping on Public Square in their RV and have it set up like it’s their front yard.”

Amir Peter's " Oasis " is a one-man show in the Helen Theatre (masks required) that tells the story of Noel, a young Frenchman in the 1950s sent for reserve military duty in the dunes of Algeria, where he is faced with moral and ethical dilemmas that cause him to embark on a surreal and dangerous journey through the Sahara Desert.

live culinary performance designed to challenge Americans’ perceptions about Afghanistan while supporting a group of Afghan female refugees who have been recently resettled in Northeast Ohio. The Afghan women cook boxed dinners for theater guests, prepared across the street at

Cuyahoga Community College's Hospitality Management Center

, to complete the experience.

“We’re hoping this might spark some food entrepreneurship opportunities in Cleveland,” says Heinen. “In Pittsburgh, the performances actually launched a catering business.”

Bees

Cleveland Public Library Eastman Reading Garden

features

Inlet Dance Theatre

dancers who portray three human-sized bees that busy themselves in the creation of a community alongside children who transform into bees as they play. The performance is geared toward children ages four to 11 and their families.

Heinen says there is truly something for everyone at BoderLight this year. While outdoor events are free,

individual tickets

are required to the indoor shows (prices vary).

Ticket bundles

, including All-Access Passes and Binge-On-Fringe four- and eight-show passes, are also available. The complete program guide can be

downloaded here

.

“There’s literally something fun for everyone,” she says. “People should follow their noses and see what’s out there.”