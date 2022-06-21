Dancing (and eating and playing) in the streets: Edgewater NeighborFest returns to Clifton

Two blocks in the Edgewater neighborhood will be hopping this Sunday, June 26 when Edgewater NeighborFest
brings music, art and fun back to the streets of Clifton Boulevard between West 115th
and West 117th
Streets.
A 30-year tradition in the neighborhood, NeighborFest has been dark the past two summers. In 2019, the last time the event was held, more than 14,000 people filled the streets to enjoy outdoor games, entertainment, shopping, and relaxation.
"We cannot wait to be back in the street with all our neighbors,” says Adam Stalder, executive director of Northwest Neighborhoods CDC
. “Come meet the creatives and entrepreneurs of our Edgewater community, and plan to stay for the whole day.”
A variety of events to suit all ages, lifestyle, and interest are scheduled in the two-block stretch of Clifton, including the Main Stage at the west end of the street. There is truly something for everyone.
Local music, dancing, and entertainment planned includes DJ Lily Jade
, a seven-year-old DJ and host of her own 95.9 FM WOVU
radio show; the original hip hop created and performed by the local youth in the Refresh Collective
; Jacks Jazz
live will help bring out the summer grooves; and Showout Line Dancing will lead group dances in the street
Twist Social Club
will sponsor a Drag show finale to lead into the official after party at the club. But be sure to get into the party mood with specialty cocktails from the Twist Street Bar near the stage.
The LBGTQ+ Hub will uplift the community during Pride Month with free resources, and the LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland
will promote its wellness programs, affinity groups, and offer free HIV/STD testing.
Studio West 117
invites guests to experience the LGBTQ+ arts, culture, and entrepreneurship spaces it is cultivating nearby on Detroit Avenue.
New to NeighborFest this year, a Resource Fair will fill the east end of the festival to connect our community members to quality-of-life services.
"We've responded to the needs of our community by adding a large Resource Fair to our festival,” says Northwest Neighborhoods CDC event coordinator Evelyn Smith. “Not only will you find games and entertainment, but you will also find employment opportunities, health providers, free books, and more."
Learn about library upgrades and summer reading with Cleveland Public Library
. Find out if Cleveland Job Corps
can provide free training for that next job and discover health and early learning services available at The Centers
.
The Kids Corner will host free children’s entertainment and hands-on activities, such as magic shows, balloon animals, and puppetry. Cudell Fine Arts
, which provides free classes on the west side, will have free books to take home, courtesy of Cleveland Kids Book Bank
.
Attendees can make NeighborFest even more sustainable by bringing hard-to-recycle items to the Little Spark Refill Shop
table at the Resource Fair. Little Spark will accept clean and dry toothbrushes (non-electric), pill bottles, razor blades, and other items. See the full list of acceptable items here
).
The Vendors Market features local artists and shops, including Scoot! Cold Brew
, Urban Planting Cleveland
, I Am Well Holistic
, Hide & Honey
, and more.
Grab gourmet popcorn from new business The Fancy Kernel
, desserts from Cleveland Cookie Dough
’s truck and Remixx Ice Cream
, or street food from old favorites like Tick Tock Tavern
, Papa Nick’s Pizza
, and Landmark Smokehouse
.
Shop for everything for your fur babies at the Pets Pop-Up Shop, such as accessories and natural food for cats and dogs from Pet-Tique
, Edgewater’s pet boutique for 20 years. Meet some adoptable pals from City Dogs Cleveland
and support its mission by buying bandanas, treats, and more.
Edgewater NeighborFest runs from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 26. Find the latest event details and schedule here.