The Guardians start the 2022 MLB season this week: What do you know about our home team?

Baseball’s bosses have finally ended their lockout, and the Cleveland Guardians will start their first regular season under their new name this Wednesday, April 7 (the home opener at Progressive Field next Friday, April 15).Let’s celebrate with a trivia quiz about the team’s long, mostly frustrating history.Indians.Naps.Blues and Bluebirds.All of the above, plus Bronchos, Broncos, and Lake Shores.League Park.First Energy Stadium.Municipal Stadium.Progressive Field.He was beaned by a notorious Yankees headhunter.He collided with Babe Ruth.He was struck by Ty Cobb’s thrown bat.He was hit by Tris Speaker’s line drive.Debut for Cleveland at age 17.Be nicknamed “Rapid Robert” and “The Heater from Van Meter.”Win a World Series game.Become the nation’s first pro athlete known to enlist in World War II.Break the color barrier in the American League.Become the first Black player to homer in the World Series, and the first—along with teammate Satchel Paige—to win the Series.Become the Major Leagues’ second Black manager, leading the White Sox for former Cleveland owner Bill Veeck.Be named the American League’s most valuable player.Punch a Cleveland coach for a racial taunt.Lead “Mudcat and the Kittens” in performances on Johnny Carson’s and Mike Douglas’ television shows.Become the first Black pitcher to earn a win in the World Series (for the Twins, unfortunately).Homer in the World Series (for the Twins).Homer in the first.Steal home in the ninth.Pull starter Gaylord Perry.Get ejected by an umpire.7,290.13,517.33,157.78,186.Hint: Teammate Jason Grimsley crawled above a drop ceiling to retrieve this player’s corked, confiscated bat.Buddy Bell.Jay Bell.David Bell.Albert Belle.Forfeit a game (the infamous 10-cent beer night).Lose the seventh game of two different World Series in extra innings.Sell out 455 games in a row.Lose its last eight postseason games.Fans.Ushers.Midges.Hail.Cy Young.Gaylord Perry.CC Sabathia.Shane Bieber.How do you think you did? Find out by clicking here for the quiz answers.