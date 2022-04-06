Answers to our 2022 Cleveland Guardians quiz

There’s no cheating in baseball! Haven’t taken our quiz yet? Click here to take the quiz
Here are the answers to our Cleveland Guardians baseball
trivia quiz:
1:
What other nicknames have the Guardians had?
D: Indians, Naps, Blues, Bluebirds, Bronchos, Broncos, and Lake Shores. The Spiders and Buckeyes were different teams.
2:
Which ballfield hasn’t been the Guardians’ home?
B: First Energy Stadium, which replaced Municipal Stadium.
3:
How was Ray Chapman fatally injured?
A: He was beaned by a notorious Yankees headhunter (the incident is also the topic of the Cleveland International Film Festival entry “War on the Diamond”).
4:
Which didn’t Bob Feller do?
C: Win a World Series game.
5:
Which didn’t Larry Doby do?
D: Be named the American League’s most valuable player.
6:
What didn’t Jim “Mudcat” Grant do?
C: Become the first Black player to earn a World Series win. He was the first from the American League, but the National League’s Joe Black preceded him.
7:
In Frank Robinson’s 1975 debut as Major League Baseball’s first Black manager, he did what?
A: Homered in the first. Cleveland starter Gaylord Perry went the distance.
8:
How many fans attended Len Barker’s perfect game on the damp, chilly night of May 15, 1971?
A: 7,290
, though many more later claimed to have been there.
9:
What Cleveland player was known as Mr. Freeze for smashing a clubhouse thermostat?
D: Albert Belle.
10:
Cleveland is the only major league team to do what?
B: Lose two World Series in extra innings of the seventh game. The New York Giants and Atlanta Braves have each lost two extra-inning Series finales, but two of series were shorter than seven games and one longer, thanks to a tie. Cleveland has done all the things in the other multiple choices, but other teams have done them too. The Twins, for instance, have lost their last 18 playoff games.
11:
Cleveland beat the hated Yankees in a 2007 playoff game with help from:
C: Midges, which pestered Yankee reliever Joba Chamberlain.
12.
What Clevelander didn’t win a Cy Young Award as the American League’s best pitcher?
A: Cy Young. He played here long before an award was created in his honor. The team’s Cy Young winners are Gaylord Perry. C.C. Sabathia, Cliff Lee, Corey Kluber, and Shane Bieber.