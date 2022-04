Answers to our 2022 Cleveland Guardians quiz

D:

Indians, Naps, Blues, Bluebirds, Bronchos, Broncos, and Lake Shores. The Spiders and Buckeyes were different teams.

There’s no cheating in baseball! Haven’t taken our quiz yet? Click here to take the quiz before peeking at the answers.Here are the answers to our Cleveland Guardians baseball trivia quiz:What other nicknames have the Guardians had?Which ballfield hasn’t been the Guardians’ home?How was Ray Chapman fatally injured?Which didn’t Bob Feller do?Which didn’t Larry Doby do?What didn’t Jim “Mudcat” Grant do?In Frank Robinson’s 1975 debut as Major League Baseball’s first Black manager, he did what?A:How many fans attended Len Barker’s perfect game on the damp, chilly night of May 15, 1971?What Cleveland player was known as Mr. Freeze for smashing a clubhouse thermostat?Cleveland is the only major league team to do what?Cleveland beat the hated Yankees in a 2007 playoff game with help from:What Clevelander didn’t win a Cy Young Award as the American League’s best pitcher?