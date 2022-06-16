FreshWater writers recognized at 2022 All Ohio Excellence in Journalism Awards

Last Friday, June 10 at the Press Club of Cleveland’s 2022 All Ohio Excellence in Journalism Awards ceremony at the House of Blues, FreshWater Cleveland was recognized with five awards for eight stories and a photo essay published last year.
Managing editor Karin Connelly Rice was recognized for three stories and managing photographer Bob Perkoski won an award for a photo essay. Contributing editor Tom Matowitz was recognized for his Cleveland Masterworks series on Cleveland’s architectural history, and regular FreshWater contributor Grant Segall was recognized for two stories on Cleveland history.
Deming HouseRice took first place in the architecture/design writing
category for her story, Historic Barton Deming house welcomes folks to the ‘Euclid Avenue of the Heights
,’ with the judge’s comment stating, “The winning entry is a beautifully organized, nicely researched story about a historic property. Well-chosen quotes help advance the narrative in an informative way. The reporter brings the reader into the article quickly and clearly.”
She also took third place in the community/local coverage category for two articles she wrote on residents’ efforts to revitalize the Buckeye neighborhood—'EDWINS campus is expanding with additional housing in Buckeye
’ and ‘Brick by brick: Residents continue their quest to save deteriorating buildings on South Moreland
.’
“Good journalism featuring the voices of everyday residents and citizens trying to make a change,” wrote the judge. “Love the effort to tell a positive story about people working to make their community better and to help those in need along the way.”
Perkoski placed second in the Best in Ohio: Photographer category for ‘The urban landscape: A photo essay of Cleveland neighborhoods
,’ with the judge stating, “Great capture of urban beauty.”
Matowitz earned second place attention in this Best in Ohio: Essay writing category for his Cleveland Masterworks
series. The award was given based on three of his stories, ‘A century in the saddle: Cleveland Mounted Police Unit has performed, protected, and saved lives
,’ ‘Frank B. Meade: Architect of Cleveland's iconic Tudor homes
,’ and ‘The Steamship William G. Mather: Workhorse of the Great Lakes, historic monument
.”
“Great historical storytelling,” wrote the judge.
Regular FreshWater contributor and freelance journalist Segall won second place in the Best in Ohio: Freelance Writer category. This category recognizes the coverage freelancers provide to publications that is at a “level most often seen by dedicated staff reporters. Their publishers are fortunate to have such able journalists at hand.”
His submitted works include two FreshWater stories, ‘One hundred years of Cleveland theater: Playhouse Square marks a century of ups and downs
’ and ‘Happy Birthday Cleveland: In 225 years, we’ve had our moments
.’
FreshWater is honored to be recognized by the Press Club of Cleveland and the judges. We are also grateful for the support we receive from our readers and our sponsors that keeps us motivated to produce the stories you enjoy reach week.