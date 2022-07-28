Tour the world with music, dance with Cultural Gardens Federation’s World on Stage series

Spend Saturday and Sunday nights for the rest of this summer experiencing world music and dance under the stars at the Centennial Peace Plaza and amphitheater
with the Cleveland Cultural Gardens Federation
’s free concert series, World on Stage
, running through Sunday, Sept. 11.
Harmonia, representing the traditional music of Eastern Europe
The series, which began on July 16, features Mexican, American, Ukraine, Slovak, Polish, Spanish, and Gypsy music and dance, along with a community night to welcome local bands from nearby neighborhoods.
The World on Stage series kicked off last weekend when the Federation partnered with the Mexican Garden on July 16 with Ballet Folklorico Mexicano
, a highly acclaimed Mexican folk dance group. A rare collection of dresses from several areas of Mexico was also displayed. On Sunday, July 17, The Ben Gage Band performed American folk and bluegrass music.
The next installment is this Sunday, July 31 at 6 p.m. and features a Musical Tour of Croatia
, with the Zumbercani Orchestra plays tamburitzan music from Dalmatia, Zagorje, Slavonia and other regions of Croatia and Bosnia and Hercegovenia on tamburitzan instruments.
On Saturday, Aug. 7, Folk Dances from Around the World
will feature Fairmount Spanish Dancers performing Flamenco-style pieces, the Piast Polish youth ensemble and Living Traditions, a Carpatho-Rusyn folkloric music and dance group.
On Saturday, Aug 13, Famicos Foundation
will present an evening of blues and jazz by local artists during Community Night in the Gardens at 7 p.m. Then on Sunday, Aug. 14 at 6 p.m. Harmonia, representing the traditional music of Eastern Europe, will reflect the cultures of the Ukrainian, Slovak, Hungarian, Romanian, Croatian and Gypsy people.
On Saturday, Aug. 20 the Stars of Summer International Music Competition Concert the winners of the competition take the stage with the Cleveland Orchestra at 7 p.m. to perform Ukrainian Concerto #2 by American composer Alexander Peskanov. The Cleveland Ballet and local opera singers will also perform.
All events are free. Click here for a complete listing of events. The Cleveland Cultural Gardens are located at 1051 Martin Luther King Blvd. Parking can be found on the west side of MLK or on East Boulevard, the upper level of the Cultural Gardens. Look for the parking signs.