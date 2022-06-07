Marching on: Newest Civil Rights Trail marker honors Carl B. Stokes, Cleveland’s first Black mayor

Carl B. Stokes, the 51st mayor of Cleveland Cleveland Restoration Society

In October 2019 CRS was awarded a $50,000 African American Civil Rights Grant from the

National Park Service

for its project “ In Their Footsteps: Developing an African American Civil Rights Trail in Cleveland, OH ” to preserve and highlight stories related to the African-American struggle for racial equality in the 20 th century.

CRS then asked for the public’s input in choosing at least 10 sites for the trail, and then announced the first three historical marker sites in February 2021—

Cory United Methodist Church

at 117 E. 105 th St.;

Glenville High School

at 650 E. 113 th St.; and an undecided location in the intersection at East 79th and Hough in the

Hough neighborhood

.

In December 2021 CRS unveiled the Cory United Methodist Church historical marker during its annual community luncheon at the church, and in February 2022 announced the next three markers on the trail:

John G. Pegg House

and

Ludlow Community Association

, which straddles Cleveland’s Mt. Pleasant neighborhood and Shaker Heights;

Greater Abyssinia Baptist Church

in Glenville; and

Olivet Institutional Baptist Church

in Fairfax.