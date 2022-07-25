Who’s Hiring in the #CLE: Karamu House, Cleveland Food Bank, YMCA, and more

Welcome to the latest edition of FreshWater Cleveland's “Who’s Hiring” series, where we feature growing companies with open positions, what they’re looking for, and how to apply. Please send your freshest job tips and postings to [email protected].
YMCA of Greater Cleveland
The YMCA of Greater Cleveland has 45 childcare opportunities at several of the YMCA northeast Ohio locations. The organization is looking for enthusiastic site directors, lead teachers, and assistant teachers to create adventures and impact young minds. This is an excellent opportunity to join a supportive and welcoming team. Experience levels range from high school diploma/GED to bachelor’s degrees. There is something for everyone! Visit the Y’s careers and employment opportunities page
for details.
Greater Cleveland Food Bank
The organization that ensures everyone in the community gets the health food they need is looking for a donor relations officer
to focus major gift and planned giving efforts. This person will manage high level and loyal donors, as well as volunteer relationships. Duties include managing a portfolio of major gift prospects and coordinating donor identification, research, cultivation, solicitation, and stewardship efforts. The person in this position will work closely with the other development staff members to plan and implement strategies to meet financial goals and will collaborate closely with the fundraising team, Food Bank leadership, and our supporters to raise awareness of major and planned giving opportunities and grow major gift fundraising revenue. For more information and to apply, click here
.
BRITE Energy Innovators
The only energy technology incubator and accelerator in Ohio has several positions open in its Warren offices, including a remote position—a startup experience specialist—to enhance and grow BRITE’s energy technology ecosystem. This individual will ensure that BRITE effectively communicates with and builds relationships with entrepreneurs and the larger community underrepresented in energy technology. For more information and to apply, click here. For a full list of open positions, click here.
Cleveland Neighborhood Progress
The provider of
community development funding and support intermediary for community development corporations (CDCs) is looking for a CDC advancement intern
to assist in the management of the Neighbor to Neighbor Cleveland
program, consisting of neighborhood-level outreach facilitated by each community’s CDC. The intern will support this work through coordinating with CDCs to ensure it is adequately supported and informed, while also liaising between relevant parties. To apply, email
a cover letter and resume.
Karamu House
The oldest producing African American theater in the country
needs a vice president of communications and institutional advancement
to provide strategic oversight and administrative leadership for Karamu’s fundraising and communication efforts. Click here
for the full job description. To apply, send an email
with resume, cover letter, and salary requirements and “Careers” in the subject line.
FreshWater Cleveland
FreshWater is looking for an editorial intern. Ideal candidates will be college journalism or communications students to contribute stories for publication, and compose the Who's Hiring and Free Stamp sections. Attention to detail and adherence to deadlines is a must. There is also the opportunity to help out at events, if desired.
Interns must be able to earn college credit in exchange for hours worked. Our staff works remotely, so we're seeking people who work well on their own. If interested, please email a resume and brief cover letter to managing editor Karin Rice
.