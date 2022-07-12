Parade of Ships: Tall Ships arrive in Cleveland

Bob Perkoski | Tuesday, July 12, 2022
The 2022 Cleveland Tall Ships Festival, presented by Downtown Cleveland Alliance (DCA), made its return to the Lake Erie waterfront on Thursday, July 7 through Sunday, July 10.

The grand fleet—seven replica and restored ships— will be docked near the north side of FirstEnergy Stadium at North Coast Harbor. The vessels Appledore IV, Inland Seas, Pride of Baltimore II, and U.S. Brig Niagara are from the United States; the Empire Sandy and St. Lawrence II are from Canada; and NAO Trinidad is from Spain.

The Parade of Sail kicked off the celebrations on Thursday, July 7 as the sailing vessels—crewed in part by youth ages 13 to 25—made their way to the dock.

As the grand fleet—the Appledore IV, the Empire Sandy, the Inland Seas, the Nao Trinidad, the Pride of Baltimore II, the St. Lawrence II, and the U.S Brig Niagara—sailed into port during the Parade of Sail, FreshWater managing photographer Bob Perkoski was there to document the majestic site.

Check out Perkoski's photos here. 
 

In addition to his work for Fresh Water, Bob Perkoski is the official photographer for LAND studio and Cleveland Burlesque. He recently published a book of his photos Rust Belt Burlesque. He's had work published in other books like LGBTQ Cleveland by Ken Schneck, Rust Belt Chic: The Cleveland AnthologyRust Belt Chic: The Pittsburgh Anthology and Moon Cleveland by Douglas Trattner. Previously he was co-founder/art director for Balanced Living Magazine. His substantial portfolio includes news coverage, portraiture, commercial imagery and fine art. Perkoski's first solo show, These Walks of Life premiered in December 2016 in Negative Space Gallery. Visit Perkoski Photography for complete profile information.   Originally from Conneaut, Ohio, Perkoski now lives close to the city in Parma. He has been Fresh Water's managing photographer since the publication's September 2010 inception.   

