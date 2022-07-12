Parade of Ships: Tall Ships arrive in Cleveland

The Pride of Baltimore II a reproduction of a typical early 19th-century "Baltimore clipper" topsail schooner Bob Perkoski
Replica of the Nao Trinidad flagship from Spain of what was called Armada del Maluco (1519-1522), captained by Ferdinand Magellan Bob Perkoski
The Appledore IV from Bay City, MI built in 1989 Bob Perkoski
The St. Lawrence II built in 1953 in Kingston, Ontario Bob Perkoski
The Empire Sandy from Toronto, Canada was built as an Englishman/ Larch Deep Sea-class tugboat for war service by the British government in 1943. Bob Perkoski
The Inland Seas from Grand Traverse Bay, Lake Michigan built in 1994 Bob Perkoski
U.S. Brig Niagara or the Flagship Niagara from Erie, PA, is a wooden-hulled snow-brig that served as the relief flagship for Oliver Hazard Perry in the Battle of Lake Erie during the War of 1812. Bob Perkoski
The 2022 Cleveland Tall Ships Festival
, presented by Downtown Cleveland Alliance
(DCA), made its return to the Lake Erie waterfront on Thursday, July 7 through Sunday, July 10.
The grand fleet
—seven replica and restored ships— will be docked near the north side of FirstEnergy Stadium at North Coast Harbor. The vessels Appledore IV, Inland Seas, Pride of Baltimore II, and U.S. Brig Niagara are from the United States; the Empire Sandy and St. Lawrence II are from Canada; and NAO Trinidad is from Spain.
The Parade of Sail kicked off the celebrations on Thursday, July 7 as the sailing vessels—crewed in part by youth ages 13 to 25—made their way to the dock.
As the grand fleet—the Appledore IV
, the Empire Sandy
, the Inland Seas
, the Nao Trinidad
, the Pride of Baltimore II
, the St. Lawrence II
, and the U.S Brig Niagara
—sailed into port during the Parade of Sail, FreshWater managing photographer Bob Perkoski was there to document the majestic site.
