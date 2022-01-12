All aboard! RTA launches new high-tech, low emissions HealthLine bus fleet today

Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (GCRTA) will introduce 16 new passenger and environmentally friendly buses for use on the HealthLine bus-rapid (BRT) system. Courtesy of Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority

Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (GCRTA) will introduce 16 new passenger and environmentally friendly buses for use on the HealthLine bus-rapid (BRT) system. Courtesy of Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority

These new buses come with passenger convenience features, such as Free Wi-Fi and LCD screens that display real time route updates, news, and weather reports.

Additionally, the 16 buses are environmentally friendly. “The buses are powered by low emission technology and meets both EPA and NHTSA program goals to reduce harmful emission and fuel consumption,” GCRTA general manager and CEO India Birdsong said in a statement.