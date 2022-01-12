All aboard! RTA launches new high-tech, low emissions HealthLine bus fleet today

Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Today, Wednesday, Jan. 12, the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (GCRTA) is introducing 16 new environmentally-friendly passenger and buses along the HealthLine bus-rapid (BRT) system, which runs along Euclid Avenue and connects Public Square to Louis Stokes Station at Windermere Rapid station in East Cleveland.

These new buses come with passenger convenience features, such as Free Wi-Fi and LCD screens that display real time route updates, news, and weather reports.  

Additionally, the 16 buses are environmentally friendly. “The buses are powered by low emission technology and meets both EPA and NHTSA program goals to reduce harmful emission and fuel consumption,” GCRTA general manager and CEO India Birdsong said in a statement. 

Technical features include a communication system the connects with the traffic lights along the route—reducing time stopped at intersections—interior and exterior cameras for rider safety, and a turn warning system to alert surrounding pedestrians.

The $200 million  HealthLine is Cleveland's first BRT system and is considered the world-class standard for BRT—being named the 'Best' Bus Rapid Transit in North America by the Institute for Transportation & Development Policy.
 

Related Tags

Sustainability + Environment, Transportation 

Recommended Content

Sponsored By
Focus Areas
Copyright © Issue Media Group. All rights reserved.