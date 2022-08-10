Oh, Gods of Dust and Rainbows: FRONT Triennial drawing intrigue in NEO

In Quincy Garden artist Abigail DeVille created an outdoor installation of semi-figurative and abstract sculptures that references the tradition of African American yard art. Bob Perkoski

At the National Museum of Psychology on the University of Akron campus visit the year 2038, where people will look back at the pandemic and how it created the conditions for the birth of The Hologram. Bob Perkoski

The fountains in North Coast Harbor just outside of the Rock Hall and Science Center designed by Cooking Sections. Bob Perkoski

Cleveland Institute of Art’s Reinberger Gallery has an immersive virtual reality arcade with games and videos designed by Jacolby Satterwhite. Bob Perkoski

A newly-commissioned work by Firelei Báez is featured in the East Wing Glass Box at the Cleveland Museum of Art. Bob Perkoski

Paul O’Keefe marks out the territory of personal pain as a public experience in his large sculpture at the Cleveland Public Library. Bob Perkoski

Jace Clayton’s “40 Part Part,” consisting of 40 audio speakers arranged in a circle where one can plug their mobile devices and upload a favorite tune. Bob Perkoski

In Wade Oval–between the Natural History Museum and The Cleveland Museum of Art– kids can engage with Asad Raza’s astronomical sculpture. Courtesy of FRONT Triennial

The newly installed outdoor plaza at the FRONT PNC Exhibition Hub at Transformer Station. Bob Perkoski

Excerpts from the Langston Hughes poetic invocations, and this year’s theme, ‘Oh, Gods of Dust and Rainbows’ at Transformer Station. Bob Perkoski

100 world renowned artists working in a variety of media at 30 sites in three cities, we gathered some feedback from some attendees, and have some don’t-miss stops to make on your visit..

FreshWater special projects editor Marc Lefkowitz and others have been hitting just a few of the exhibits, and they say they have been awed by the scale and intricacy of the works.

‘Oh, Gods of Dust and Rainbows’

Cece Maurer, daughter of local architect Chris Maurer at FRONT PNC Exhibition Hub at Transformer Station.

“We enjoyed seeing the different art from local and international artists,” Chris Maurer says. “Our children have a fun time visiting the sites throughout town; it’s like a scavenger hunt!”

Vanquish the Void!”

that uses a weather station and aeoliphones to produce a real-time film about how winds affect our lives.

how artists are working

in new ways.

Jace Clayton

grappling with the untimely passing of his teenage son Christian, an aspiring poet who took his own life 10 years ago.

Never-Ending Monument.

constructed out of plaster formed from crushed Zebra and Quagga mussels trawled from Lake Erie.

Visit the year 2038, where people will look back at the pandemic and how it created the conditions for the birth of The Hologram.

The Akron Art Museum is hosting a group show featuring 17 artists and has re-instituted in-person Family Days with games, studio projects, and family-friendly videos about art.

Artist and writer M. Carmen Lane says the interactive projects inspired her nephew.

“

Part of my nephew’s birthday weekend celebration included travel to the Akron Art Museum, she says. “Daniel was so inspired by the work of his namesake, artist Daniel Lind-Ramos , that he built his own sculpture at the museum’s art space for kids.”

FRONT runs through Oct. 2. The