Reviewing 2021: A baker’s dozen of the top FreshWater stories of last year

Happy New Year! We’ve bid farewell to 2021 and hopefully everyone is easing nicely into a more optimistic 2022!
We have some exciting news and feature stories, as well as some informative series, planned in the next year.
In 2022— FreshWater’s 11th
year reporting on what’s next in Cleveland—managing photographer Bob Perkoski is collecting his photos of some of the most interesting people we’ve profiled over the past decade in a monthly feature, we’ll have our usual Buzz
, Street Level
, and Breaking Ground
news departments, and, of course, Tom Matowitz’ always-popular local architectural history series Cleveland Masterworks
(Matowitz will share his 40th
installment next week).
In the meantime, check out the 13 top stories we all enjoyed in 2021.
Each “Sausage Party” is 100% hands on and they actually make sausage.Two drag queens walk into a sausage shop…. Wait. This is not a joke.
What do Melissa Khoury (the Queen of Pork) and Cleveland drag queen Peach Fuzz have in common? Their mutual love of hosting monthly Sunday Matinee Sausage Parties—hands-on, sausage-making, drag-entertaining extravaganzas that raise money for LBGTQ+ charities.
When the Towpath comes to town: Cleveland neighborhoods envision trail’s economic and social impact
As the Towpath Trail Extension Project nears completion, community development leaders envision how connectivity will make a social and economic impact on their neighborhoods and residents.
Cleveland Heights moves forward with Cedar-Lee redevelopment plan
The plan to re-develop Cleveland Heights' Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook site with retail and residential spaces edges closer to completion.
Historic Barton Deming house welcomes folks to the 'Euclid Avenue of the Heights'
Welcoming people to Cleveland Heights, the Barton Deming Mansion was once the cornerstone of the Euclid Golf development along Fairmount Boulevard—also known as "The Euclid Avenue of the Heights."
On the exterior, The Drury house boasts a red brick façade with recessed arches, bay windows, orange slate roof, dark chimney, and a brick tower.Frank B. Meade: Architect of Cleveland's iconic Tudor homes
Cleveland Masterworks: A strong contender for Cleveland's greatest architect is Frank B. Meade, renowned for his mastery of the Tudor style. Known for designing the Hermit Club and the Drury mansion, Meade and partner Montgomery Hamilton designed more than 800 unique homes in the Cleveland area.
A happy return: Cleveland Christmas mainstay Mr. Jingeling makes a comeback
A longtime Cleveland Christmas icon, Mr. Jingeling will return to the holiday scene this season after a long absence.
Frank Lloyd Wright: Usonian architect, home design icon
Cleveland Masterworks: Frank Lloyd Wright may be known for his designs for Falling Water, New York's Guggenheim, and Tokyo's Imperial Hotel, but the 11 Usonian homes he designed in Ohio—most notably the Penfield House—set the stage for Tom Matowitz's behind-the-scenes look at Wright's life.
Euclid explores potential CDC: How an old idea could spark a new era
A steering committee in Euclid is exploring the potential formation of a new, independent community development corporation to empower residents to help develop their surroundings.
Cleveland Heights is the latest suburb to pass a law protecting home renters from landlord discrimination when they try to secure a lease using a HUD-issued Housing Choice voucher.Housing rights: Cleveland Heights is the latest suburb to fight rental discrimination by landlords
In May, Cleveland Heights became the latest suburb to pass a law shielding home renters from landlord discrimination by adding Source of Income as a protected status to its existing fair practices law.
#StreetsofCLE: Snapshot on East 55th Street
FreshWater managing photographer Bob Perkoski provides a peek into the everyday lives of Clevelanders going about their business in the neighborhoods and on the streets of Cleveland.
MetroHealth opens the doors to The Moms House as a haven for pregnant women in recovery
With more than 40 sober living homes in Cleveland, there is no shortage of residential support systems for locals in recovery—but there are none quite like The Moms House.
Advocates and the trans community remember the life of Tierramarie Lewis
On June 12 Tierramarie Lewis was murdered on East 79th Street. Her death is weighing on the hearts and minds of those who tried to help her avoid the fate of far too many Black transgender women in Ohio and across the county.
The legacy of Oswald Kamm: The story of how one grocer shaped a CLE neighborhood
Oswald Kamm was an influential and popular figure in the early history of West Park, with a legacy that honors his name with Kamm's Corners—though few know his entire story.