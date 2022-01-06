Reviewing 2021: A baker’s dozen of the top FreshWater stories of last year

Cleveland Masterworks: A strong contender for Cleveland's greatest architect is Frank B. Meade, renowned for his mastery of the Tudor style. Known for designing the Hermit Club and the Drury mansion, Meade and partner Montgomery Hamilton designed more than 800 unique homes in the Cleveland area.

A longtime Cleveland Christmas icon, Mr. Jingeling will return to the holiday scene this season after a long absence.

Cleveland Masterworks: Frank Lloyd Wright may be known for his designs for Falling Water, New York's Guggenheim, and Tokyo's Imperial Hotel, but the 11 Usonian homes he designed in Ohio—most notably the Penfield House—set the stage for Tom Matowitz's behind-the-scenes look at Wright's life.

A steering committee in Euclid is exploring the potential formation of a new, independent community development corporation to empower residents to help develop their surroundings.

In May, Cleveland Heights became the latest suburb to pass a law shielding home renters from landlord discrimination by adding Source of Income as a protected status to its existing fair practices law.

FreshWater managing photographer Bob Perkoski provides a peek into the everyday lives of Clevelanders going about their business in the neighborhoods and on the streets of Cleveland.

With more than 40 sober living homes in Cleveland, there is no shortage of residential support systems for locals in recovery—but there are none quite like The Moms House.

On June 12 Tierramarie Lewis was murdered on East 79th Street. Her death is weighing on the hearts and minds of those who tried to help her avoid the fate of far too many Black transgender women in Ohio and across the county.

Oswald Kamm was an influential and popular figure in the early history of West Park, with a legacy that honors his name with Kamm's Corners—though few know his entire story.