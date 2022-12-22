Filling a need: Resource closets provide basic supplies and food to struggling Clevelanders

Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS) volunteers at the West Park United Church of Christ (UCC) food pantry for the Christmas drive Bob Perkoski

The West Park food pantry issues enough food to last a family 14 days Bob Perkoski

The UCC pantry has a halal section to meet Muslim dietary restrictions Bob Perkoski

The West Park food pantry is a “choice pantry,” meaning people can select what they wish to receive Bob Perkoski

The PEARLS team at Albert Bushnell Hart Elementary School; Brittany Smith, Alexius Lundy, Messiah Williams, Jeremy Redoutey, Sarah Earnhart, Britney Crosby and DeAndre Henley Bob Perkoski

Smith and her team sort through the clothes to ensure there are no damages or stains Bob Perkoski

In the PEARLS resource closets, girls can shop for items that make them feel more confident. They carry shoes, clothes, hygiene products, jewelry, and purses Bob Perkoski

ONE of the PEARLS closets is located in Albert Bushnell Hart Elementary School in Broadway-Slavic Village Bob Perkoski

Brittany Smith is the founder of Positively Empowering and Restoring Ladies Self Esteem (PEARLS) Bob Perkoski

MyCom distribution is a grab-and-go model and with a coordinator on site Bob Perkoski

All of the closets have different resources based on what the young people in that community need Bob Perkoski

MyCom Coordinator, Benda Pryor stocks the shelves at the Cuyahoga County Public Library, Garfield Heights Branch closet Bob Perkoski

Brenda Pryor, MyCom Coordinator at the Cuyahoga County Public Library, Garfield Heights Branch

UCC Food Coordinator, Sara Jay

This project is part of

Connecting the Dots between Race and Health

, a project of

Ideastream Public Media

that

investigates how racism contributes to poor health outcomes in the Cleveland area and uncovers what local institutions are doing to tear down the structural barriers to good health. The project is funded by the Dr. Donald J. Goodman and Ruth Weber Goodman Philanthropic Fund of

The Cleveland Foundation

.

